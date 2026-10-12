News Briefs: Here’s What’s Making News This Week

Staff Reports



Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers and freshly churned frozen custard, opened its Beaufort franchise, the company’s 600th, at 331 robert Small Parkway in Beaufort Station, on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. Submitted photo

Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club meeting

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club (NOB Dems) will be meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 at Grace Chapel AME Church at 10 Holly Hall Road on Ladys Island. Meetings are open to anyone committed to “defending democracy, upholding the Constitution, and ensuring equal justice for all.”

The group rallies every Monday at 4 p.m. in front of the Beaufort City Hall. Those wishing to add their voice in support should bring a sign (no vulgarity), stay behind the sidewalk, and off the median.

Republicans plan two rallies

The Beaufort County Republican Party has announced two rallies ahead of the November election.

The first is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at Okatie Ale House. The rally is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m.

A second event, described as a Republican pop-up rally, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at Bricks on Boundary in Beaufort. That event is scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Both events are listed on the Beaufort County Republican Party’s official calendar, although the organization has not identified which candidates are expected to attend.

‘No Kings’ rally set for Oct. 17

The Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club (NOB Dems), along with several other groups, be taking part in another “No Kings” rally at noon, Saturday, Oct. 17, at the intersection of Boundary Street and ribaut Road in front of the Beaufort City Hall.

Penn Center hosting Community Sing

Penn Center’s Community Sing event is back. This month’s event – to be held at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 18 at Penn Center’s Frissell Community House at 16 Penn Center Circle West, St. Helena Island – will be hosted by First African Baptist Church, Nazareth Baptist Church and Adam Street Baptist Church.

For generations, music has been a powerful thread connecting culture, faith, history, and community across the Sea Islands. Community Sing at Penn Center continues that tradition, bringing people together in a joyful celebration of heritage, harmony, and remembrance.

AMVETS Post 70 hosting Comedy Night Oct. 23

AMVETS Post 70 is hosting a Comedy Night on Friday, Oct. 23, headlined by Mark Evans, along with feature comedian Lori Evans.

Tom Mullins will emcee the event and Eric Heatherdale will handle DJ duties. Doors open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m. The show is for ages 21 and older, and tickets are $20. Tickets can only be purchased in person from the bartender at Post 70, located at 1831 Ribaut Road in Port Royal.

The post’s “Wings & Things” food menu will be available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Skardon to replace Johnson, speak at Indivisible Beaufort Meeting



Sam Skardon, the Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor, will be the guest speaker at the next Indivisible Beaufort Meeting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, at Grace Chapel AME Church at 10 Holly Hall Road on Lady’s Island.

Skardon replaces the original scheduled speaker, Jermaine Johnson, Democratic candidate for Governor, as he is unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

A Mount Pleasant native, Skardon attended South Carolina public schools and Emory University. After college he spent four years on the staff of the late Congressman John Lewis. He went on to earn his MBA at Georgetown University and returned home to South Carolina to begin a career in community development finance.

For the past seven years, Skardon has worked to put capital into the hands of small business owners and families South Carolina’s economy too often leaves behind, and the clean energy projects powering the state’s future. He has served as a Commissioner of the Charleston Housing Authority, on the Charleston Women and Minority Business Empowerment Commission, and as Chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party.

Skardon lives in Charleston with his wife, Leslie, a member of Charleston City Council, and their twin sons.

Friends of Beaufort Library seeking volunteers

The Friends of the Beaufort Library would love help at its annual fall book sale, Nov. 6-8 at the Beaufort Waterfront Pavilion and at other events throughout the year.

Email volunteer3@friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com for more information and to sign up to help.

Habitat for Humanity hosting 9th annual Turkey Trot 5K

Habitat for Humanity of the Lowcountry invites runners, walkers, families, and visitors to participate in the 9th annual Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in downtown Beaufort.

This Thanksgiving tradition features awards, a costume contest, and plenty of Thanksgiving spirit. Registration and check-in will take place from 7 to 7:30 a.m., with the race beginning at 8 a.m. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Lowcountry.

Register at https://bit.ly/4jVzMyd.