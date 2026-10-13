Campaign season brings candidates, rallies to Beaufort County

Democratic and Republican candidates, a U.S. senator and political organizations have events scheduled ahead of the Nov. 3 election

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

With the Nov. 3 general election just weeks away, political candidates and organizations are preparing for a series of appearances and campaign events throughout Beaufort County.

The upcoming events include a community forum featuring Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, a veterans affairs event featuring Republican gubernatorial candidate Alan Wilson and state Rep. Shannon Erickson, two rallies organized by the Beaufort County Republican Party and a visit from Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Sam Skardon.

Wilson, Erickson to attend veterans affairs event

Republican gubernatorial candidate and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is scheduled to appear alongside state Rep. Shannon Erickson, R-Beaufort, at a veterans affairs event Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Beaufort.

The event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. at 100 Clearwater Way, according to the Beaufort County Republican Party’s event calendar.

Wilson, who has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2011, is the Republican nominee for governor in the Nov. 3 election. He is running against Democratic nominee Dr. Jermaine Johnson.

A veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard, Wilson served nearly three decades in the military, including a deployment to Iraq, and attained the rank of colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Erickson represents House District 124, which includes portions of Beaufort County.

The Republican Party has not provided additional information about the event’s agenda or whether advance registration is required.

Andrews, Whitehouse to discuss insurance costs

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Annie Andrews will be joined by Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, for a community forum Tuesday, Oct. 13, focused on the rising cost of homeowners insurance.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. in Beaufort, according to an announcement from Andrews’ campaign.

The location has not been publicly disclosed. Those interested in attending must register to receive additional details.

Andrews, a pediatrician, is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in the November election.

Whitehouse has served in the U.S. Senate since 2007 and has focused much of his work on climate change and environmental policy.

The forum will address homeowners insurance affordability, an issue affecting residents in coastal communities such as Beaufort County.

Registration information is available through Andrews’ campaign event page.

Republicans plan two rallies

The Beaufort County Republican Party has announced two rallies ahead of the November election.

The first is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, at Okatie Ale House. The rally is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m.

A second event, described as a Republican pop-up rally, is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, at Bricks on Boundary in Beaufort.

That event is scheduled for 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Both events are listed on the Beaufort County Republican Party’s official calendar, although the organization has not identified which candidates are expected to attend.

The rallies come as Republican candidates campaign for offices ranging from county positions to statewide and congressional seats.

Additional information about the upcoming Republican events is available through the Beaufort County Republican Party’s website.

Skardon to speak at Indivisible Beaufort meeting

Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Sam Skardon will speak at the Oct. 24 meeting of Indivisible Beaufort, replacing his running mate, gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jermaine Johnson.

Johnson had originally been scheduled to speak but will be unable to attend because of a scheduling conflict, according to an announcement from the organization.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Grace Chapel AME Church, 10 Holly Hall Road on Lady’s Island.

Skardon, a Mount Pleasant native, attended South Carolina public schools before graduating from Emory University.

He later spent four years working for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, a prominent civil rights leader.

After earning a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University, Skardon returned to South Carolina to work in community development finance.

His experience includes serving as a commissioner of the Charleston Housing Authority, a member of the Charleston Women and Minority Business Empowerment Commission and chairman of the Charleston County Democratic Party.

Skardon lives in Charleston with his wife, Leslie, a member of Charleston City Council, and their twin sons.

Johnson, who has served in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2022, is the Democratic nominee for governor.

The Indivisible Beaufort meeting is free and open to the public.

Election Day approaches

The campaign appearances come as South Carolina prepares for the Nov. 3 general election.

Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 19, and continue through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Voters will decide a number of statewide, congressional and local races, including contests for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.

Additional campaign appearances and political events may be announced as Election Day approaches.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.