June 20, 1939 — April 28, 2026

Beaufort, S.C.

N M “Butch” Polk III, 86, of Beaufort S.C., died Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at his residence.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home with a memorial service following at the Yemassee Baptist Church at 4 p.m., on Thursday.

Butch was born on June 20, 1939 in Beaufort, S.C. He was raised and lived in Beaufort his entire life. He was the son of the late N M Polk Jr. and Sarah Polk. He was preceded in death by his wife Michal R. Polk and two brothers, Jimmy Polk and Donald Polk.

Butch graduated from Beaufort High School (Tidal Wave) and was well known for his achievements on the football field. Due to an accident and injury he missed the opportunity to go to college and play football.

Before starting his long term career as a law enforcement officer, he opened and operated his own body shop for a few years. Then he joined the Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff J.E. McTeer, where he served until joining SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) in 1966. He worked his way up through the ranks and retired as a Lieutenant in 2002.

After retiring from SLED, he spent his time traveling and pursuing his love of hunting and fishing, also catering barbecue for friends and organizations.

Surviving are three sons — N M “Butchie” Polk IV (Peggy), Daniel “Danny” Polk (Cheryl), William “Billy” Polk (Sandy); five Grandsons – Butchie Wayne Polk, Nathan Polk (Kenzie), Brantley Polk (Maria), William Polk, Tony Marino (Paige); and six great grandchildren — Gavin, Paisley, Savannah Rose, Brynley, Zelvia and Joseph.