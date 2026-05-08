Barry Milo

Sept. 18, 1946 – April 30, 2026

Beaufort, S.C.

Colonel Barry C. Milo, age 79 of Beaufort, S.C., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Barry’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside service will be held at noon on May 15, 2026, in the Beaufort National Cemetery with funeral honors performed by the United States Marine Corps.

Barry was born in New York on Sept. 18, 1946, to the late Charles A. Milo and the late Alice I. Hess. A proud Marine until the end, Barry served 30 years in the Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. He served his country with valor, honor, and dignity.

Among his accolades, he received the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Unit Citation, Vietnam Service Unit Citation, USMC Recruiter Ribbon, and Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation.

Following his retirement from the Corps in 1998, he joined the civilian sector and joined Grayco as their HR Manager for over 12 years, retiring for the second time in 2013.

Smart, funny, hard-working, and quick-witted are just a few words to describe Barry. He would also want to make sure we didn’t forget to express how handsome he was. Never without a funny comment or a word of support, Barry was always willing to lend a hand or be there for anyone in any way he could. He cherished spending time with friends and family, hunting and fishing, riding his John Deere lawn mower, and watching his grandson’s lacrosse games. Barry was happy to do anything as long as his wife was by his side.

Beloved by his family and friends, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. His lasting love for his family is his greatest legacy. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sarah, his daughter Kathleen (Nick) of Huntersville, N.C., and his pride and joy, his grandson, Vincent Charles Kopay.

The love and support shown to him and his family during this time are a direct result of the impact he has had on others. The family would like to thank his incredible care team and the amazing doctors and nurses at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, who were wonderful and kind during his final days. The family would also like to express love and gratitude to our extraordinary neighbors who have become family. You gave Barry and us fun times to cherish. Thank you for always being there and for being with us during his final days and beyond. You meant the world to him.

In memory of Barry, the family welcomes donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.