This Week In History: Harriet Tubman helps lead the Combahee River Raid

May 28

1896: The U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, upholds “separate but equal” segregation.

May 29

2004: The USS Pinckney, a U.S. Navy guided-missle destroyer, is commissioned. It was named for Beaufort native and Petty Officer 1st Class William Pinckney, one of only four African Americans to earn the Navy Cross in World War II.

2020: Capt. Raymond Batz takes over command of Naval Hospital Beaufort from Capt. Rob Jackson.

June 1

2019: Dick Fetters dies at age 98 in Indianapolis, Ind. Beginning in 1992, Fetters led the Parris Island Masters swim team to 14 consecutive South Carolina state championships. In 2004, he led the team to a third-place finish nationally. And in 2014, he was inducted into the American Swim Coaches Hall of Fame. He lived in Beaufort 22 years.

June 2

1863: As an advisor to Col. James Montgomery, Harriet Tubman helps lead an armed assault on a number of plantations on the Combahee River. The Combahee River Raid, as it came to be known, was successful, destroying infrastructure, taking thousands of dollars worth of food and supplies and freeing more than 750 slaves.

1868: Over two days, voters, including freedmen, participate in the first election under the S.C. Constitution of 1868.

June 3

2019: Beaufort’s C.J. Cummings becomes the first weightlifter from any nation to win the overall title in his weight class for four consecutive years at the IWF Junior World Championships. Cummings, then 18, won two golds and a silver at the event in Suva, Fiji. Before his first junior world title in 2016, no American lifter had won a world title in any level since 2000.

— Compiled by Mike McCombs