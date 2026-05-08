June 16, 1953 – April 25, 2026

Bluffton, S.C.

Mark Robertson, born Mark Eisenberg on June 16, 1953, passed away after a remarkable life defined by generosity, humor, and a deep connection to his community. He was 72.

Mark’s voice was a familiar and comforting presence on the radio. Beginning his career in 1977 after moving from Brooklyn, New York, he built an extraordinary 48-year run on air, becoming a beloved fixture in Savannah and beyond. As a host of 98.7 The River, alongside co-hosts at different times, Sandy and Sherry, he was a steady companion to listeners during their daily commutes, known for his quick wit, warmth, and unmistakable personality.

Broadcasting was more than a profession to Mark — it was a lifelong dream that began in childhood, listening to a transistor radio and imagining a future behind the microphone. That dream became a legacy measured not just in years, but in the lives he touched.

Beyond the airwaves, Mark was deeply committed to helping others. His annual “Christmas Wish” program raised nearly $1 million for families affected by cancer, bringing comfort and joy during the holidays. He also supported pet organizations, helped reunite lost pets with their owners, and never hesitated to lend his voice to a good cause.

Mark retired in 2025 after nearly five decades on the air. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, facing his illness with the same quiet strength and grace that defined his life.

He will be remembered for his generosity, his unusual wit and humor, and his genuine kindness. Whether on the radio or in everyday life, Mark had a rare ability to make people feel like they knew him — and that he cared.

He was predeceased by his loving parents. He is survived by his sister, Diane, along with many dear friends and neighbors who will miss him deeply.

The family extends special thanks to Marisol Hospice, Senior Helpers caregivers, and his many friends and neighbors for their compassion and support.

Mark will be cremated by Sauls Funeral Home, of Bluffton, S.C. A celebration of life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Palmetto Animal League.

Though his voice is now silent, the laughter, comfort, and kindness he shared will continue to echo in the hearts of those who listened.