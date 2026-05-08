Eugene “Terry” Stone

April 16, 2026

Beaufort, S.C.

It is with great sadness that the family of Eugene Carroll “Terry” Stone III announce his passing on April 16, 2026 after a brief illness. He was 78 and was born in New Haven, Conn.

Growing up Terry enjoyed summers on the farm with his paternal grandparents in Batesville, Miss., and with his maternal grandparents on the beach in Brewster, Mass., on Cape Cod. Terry and his family moved to Oxford, Miss., in 1964 from Wellesley, Mass. He graduated from Oxford High School and Ole Miss, and earned his juris doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Terry’s legal profession included a career in municipal law serving as deputy attorney and City Attorney of Jackson, Miss. He later became a special assistant to the Mississippi Attorney General, eventually leading the legal division of the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

After retirement, Terry and his wife, Jane Hearn, relocated to Beaufort, S.C., to enjoy the beauty and abundance of the coastal “Lowcountry.” Terry was an avid golfer and fisherman. Terry was also a gourmet chef who provided many an unforgettable delicious meal for family and friends.

Predeceasing Terry were his parents, Dr. Eugene Carroll Stone Jr. and Althea Brownville Stone, and sister Jeanne Ramu. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane Hearn and sisters, Sue Turner of West Yarmouth, Mass.,, Mae Stone of Oxford, Miss., and Melanie Stone of Brewster, Mass. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Mary Hearn of Suwanee, Ga., nephews Joshua Turner of Oxford, Miss., and Chris Wright of Eureka Springs, Ark., and nieces Hannah Turner of West Yarmouth, Mass., and Sarah Turner Powers of Sardis, Miss.

Terry’s generosity with his knowledge and gift of conversation enriched his friends with wonderful stories, memories and experiences. In turn, it brought him a wealth of love from family, friends and neighbors. He will be sorely missed.

Should any contributions be considered, Terry was actively supportive of the conservation and preservation of the coastal environment through the South Carolina Environmental Law Project and the Open Land Trust.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.