More than 1,000 show up in Beaufort for ‘No Kings Day’

By Mike McCombs and Asa Aarons Smith

The Island News

Around 1,200 people turned out at noon for the “No Kings Day” protest in Beaufort on Saturday, March 28, many carrying signs and dressed in themed attire to protest the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The Beaufort event was one of two in the county — the other was held in Bluffton and also drew more than 1,000 people — and one of more than 3,000 planned events across all 50 states, 500 more events than the last “No Kings Day” in October. Initial estimates number the protesters at more than 8 million nationally.

This is the third “No Kings Day” protest in Beaufort since Trump took office. There were also rallies on June 14, 2025 and Oct. 18, 2025. Groups, including Indivisible Beaufort and the Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club also protest regularly on Monday afternoons at the same location.

The protesters’ signs addressed many topics, but the four most popular were the Trump Administration’s use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — ICE agents – to crack down on not just immigration, but dissent and protest; the war against Iran; the failure to release the complete, unredacted Epstein Files; and the belief that the United States is sliding toward authoritarianism.

T. Grant of Beaufort, who said she marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta in 1968, reflected on the moment, saying it is “sad people are still having to protest to spread the right message.”

Hardeeville’s George Wortley, drawing on his experience in Antarctica, appeared as an imperial penguin, calling it “the only king” he recognizes.

As usual, many of those passing through the protest showed signs of support by honking horns and waving, some expressed their disagreement, and a few shouted obscenities and made obscene gestures.

Miranda Glover, a retired educator, said she thought the protest went well.

“You can’t teach this in the classroom,” she said, referring to people exercising their 1st Amendment rights. “If I still had students, I’d want them here to observe this.”

Glover also said she has noticed the crowds at the protests become younger and involve more people of color.

“As things are getting worse in the White House, the crowds are getting more diverse,” she said. “The people are getting angrier.”

Martin Perel is originally from South Africa, coming to Beaufort by way of the Netherlands.

“I came over from Europe because [the United States] was the land of the free, and it feels far from it, at the moment,” he said. “That’s why I’m here today.”

Carole and Norman King, a couple from Port Royal, attended the protest together.

“I don’t like what’s happening to the United States of America,” said Carole King, who grew up in Washington D.C. “I don’t like a regime taking over and turning us into an authoritarian state and I will fight to the end.”

“I’m concerned with what’s going on with our government now. I want to be a part of standing up to what’s going on,” Norman King said. I’m proud to be an American.”

“I came today because this country needs to … wake up. Because we’re in big trouble,” said John Glover of St. Helena Island. And if they don’t get it together. We’re in big trouble.”

At 1 p.m., the protesters dispersed with many taking part in a planned walk to the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort.

Like the other two “No Kings Day” rallies, the protest was peaceful with no incidents of note.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.