Friends of Fort Fremont Oyster Roast

The Friends of Fort Fremont held their annual Oyster Roast on Friday, March 13, 2026, at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal.

Dan Ellis, Jen Wilson, and Ken Wilson enjoy freshly steamed oysters during the Friends of Fort Fremont Oyster Roast held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
George and Allison Reynolds enjoy oysters during the Friends of Fort Fremont Oyster Roast held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees enjoy oysters during the Friends of Fort Fremont Oyster Roast held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Freshly steamed oysters are dumped on a table for attendees to enjoy during the Friends of Fort Fremont Oyster Roast held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at Live Oaks Park in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News