BCSO seeks public’s help to find 16-year-old ‘runaway’ from St. Helena

Staff reports

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jeremiah Donnell Byas, a 16-year-old male from St. Helena Island, who has been reported as a “runaway.”

According to the BCSO, Jeremiah was reported missing by his family during the evening hours of Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026. He was last seen late Monday night.

Jeremiah is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777.