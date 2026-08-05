Celebrate National Lighthouse Day at Hunting Island

Friends of Hunting Island

Friday, Aug. 7 is National Lighthouse Day, making this week an ideal time to plan a day trip to the historic landmark at Hunting Island State Park.

The Hunting Island Lighthouse officially reopened to the public on May 26, 2026, following a four-year restoration project. Visitors can once again climb its 167 steps and explore the historic landmark.

We invite everyone to share in its wonder and give this beacon of hope a big hug – especially this week. The Friends of Hunting Island host talks at the complex every Tuesday. Docents provide valuable information about the buildings and the history of the Lighthouse and all that it has experienced.

Park officials, dignitaries and area residents were among those in attendance at the reopening of the Hunting Island Lighthouse on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Amber Hewitt/File/The Island News

Park Admission & Lighthouse Tickets

The entry fee for Hunting Island State Park is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for children ages 6 to 15, and free for kids 5 and younger.

Climbing hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., daily (weather permitting, first-come, first-served basis). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Oil House on site.