Man rescued from burning vehicle in Burton crash

Staff reports

Just before midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS and Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to reports of a crash with a trapped driver on Parris Island Gateway. Initial reports also indicated that the vehicle was on fire.

Burton fire units arrived on scene to a red pickup truck in flames. The male driver, who sustained serious injuries, had been rescued by BCSO deputies and local Marines before fire units arrived.

Firefighters extinguished the fire while Beaufort County EMS personnel stabilized and transported the patient to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Parris Island Gateway, in the area of Broad River Blvd., was closed for approximately an hour while emergency crews worked and removed roadway hazards and the collision was investigated.