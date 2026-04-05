Marine Corps League Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Members of the Young Marines serve up spaghetti dinners during The Marine Corps League annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at AmVets in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News