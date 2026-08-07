Sanford to make Hilton Head, Bluffton stops Friday as part of Senate campaign swing

Voters invited to meet candidate ahead of special primary

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Former South Carolina Gov. and Congressman Mark Sanford will campaign on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton Friday, Aug. 7, as part of a statewide push as he seeks the Republican nomination for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat.

The stops are part of what Sanford’s campaign is calling a “Road to Washington” tour, which starts the day with a breakfast event in Greenville before heading to the Lowcountry.

Sanford is scheduled to stop by Java Burrito at 1000 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island at 11:30 a.m., followed by Bluffton BBQ at 11 State of Mind St. in Bluffton at 1:15 p.m. He’ll wrap up the local leg of the tour with a 3 p.m. stop at Jack Frost Ice Cream on William Pope Drive in Bluffton.

According to a media advisory from the campaign, Sanford will be available to speak with voters and press at each stop about the special Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat.

Sanford served as South Carolina’s governor from 2003 to 2011 and represented the state’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Beaufort County, in the U.S. House.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.