Occupational therapy plays key role in supporting children with autism

Special to The Island News

April marks both Autism Awareness Month and Occupational Therapy Month – a fitting pairing, since occupational therapy (OT) is often an important component of care for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

ASD is a developmental condition that can affect communication, behavior and social interaction. To receive a diagnosis, a child typically shows challenges in three main areas: social interaction, communication and repetitive or restrictive patterns of behavior.

“Signs may be present as early as 16 to 18 months of age,” said Katie Pazur, OT, an occupational therapist at Beaufort Memorial HealthLink for Children. “They can include seeking or avoiding certain sensory experience – like reactions to different sounds, textures or movement – difficulty with imaginative or interactive play or strong interests in specific topics or parts of toys.”

Children with ASD may also display other characteristics, such as:

Speech and language delays

Difficulty with back-and-forth conversations

Inconsistent eye contact

Limited use of gestures or facial expressions

Repeating words or phrases

A preference for routines or completing tasks in a particular, structured order

Closely inspecting objects or parts of objects

The importance of early screening

Screening for ASD can begin as early as 18 months. Parents may complete the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers, Revises (M-CHAT-R), a free online questionnaire, or speak with their child’s pediatrician about screening.

For children between 24 and 26 months, a healthcare provider may recommend the Screening Tool for Autism in Toddlers and Young Children (STAT), an interactive, play-based assessment.

Children who show potential signs of ASD during screening are referred for a comprehensive diagnosis and evaluation. These assessments typically include observation during structured activities, caregiver interviews and standardized questionnaires. Occupational therapists with specialized training may be involved with both screening and diagnostic evaluations as a part of a child’s multidisciplinary care team.

“It’s important to identify and diagnose ASD at an early age when the brain is more malleable and the opportunity is greatest for learning new skills,” Pazur said. “While the brain can adapt at all stages of life, early childhood is the stage where it is most responsive to change.”

How occupational therapy fits in

Early diagnosis allows children to access supportive services such as applied behavioral analysis, physical therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

Occupational therapists focus on helping individuals develop the skills needed for everyday activities. For children, those activities include playing with peers, participating in school tasks and learning self-care skills.

“For children, ‘occupations’ can also include tasks like writing, using scissors, and activities like dressing, grooming and feeding themselves,” Pazur said. “Pediatric occupational therapists address these skills through fun, play-based activities.”

For older children and adults, occupational therapy may also address daily living tasks like bathing, dressing and grooming, as well as more complex responsibilities like managing finances, driving, shopping or organizing medications.

Because ASD can affect a child’s ability to participate fully in everyday routines, occupational therapy often plays a key role in helping children build independence and confidence.

“Since ASD can interfere with a child’s ability to engage successfully in daily activities,” Pazur said, “occupational therapy can be vital for helping each child reach their full potential.”