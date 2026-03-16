Kidney infection vs. UTI

Know the difference – and seek proper treatment

Secial to The Island News

If you feel pain or burning when you pee, you may have a urinary tract infection (UTI). While many UTIs affect the bladder and are fairly easy to treat, bacteria can spread to the kidneys, which causes a more serious infection.

“Many people ignore pain and other signs of a bladder infection and ‘wait it out’ until symptoms improve,” said Peyton McManus, PA-C, a board-certified physician assistant at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists. “If you seek medical help, we can often resolve symptoms quickly.”

Understanding the difference between a typical UTI and more serious kidney infection can help you recognize when it’s time to seek care.

What is a UTI?

UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urinary tract, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra. Urine is produced in the kidneys and travels through the ureters to the bladder, where it’s stored until it exits the body through the urethra.

Normally, urination helps flush bacteria from the body. However, bacteria can still enter the system and cause infection. Many UTIs occur in the urethra or bladder. A bladder infection is called “cystitis.”

A kidney infection (also called “pyelonephritis”) is a more serious type of UTI. It usually develops when bacteria from the lower urinary tract travel upward to one or both kidneys.

Because kidney infections impact an essential organ, they can lead to complications and often require more intensive treatment.

Who is at higher risk of UTIs?

Women develop UTIs more often than men because their urethra is shorter, which allows bacteria to reach their bladders more easily.

About 60% of women will have at least one UTI during their lifetime, compared with only about 12% of men.

Other higher risk groups include pregnant women, older adults and young children. Additional risk factors include:

A history of kidney stones

Previous UTIs

Enlarged prostate

Menopause

Diabetes or a weakened immune system

Sexual activity

Poor hygiene practices

Urinary incontinence

Use of diaphragms or spermicide for birth control

Some people also may have a genetic predisposition or anatomical makeup that can make UTIs more likely.

UTI vs. kidney infection

A typical UTI cause urethra or bladder inflammation, which can lead to symptoms like:

Buring or pain while urinating

Frequent urge to urinate

Feeling the need to urinate even when your bladder is empty

Cloudy, bloody or foul-smelling urine

Pressure or discomfort in the lower abdomen

Kidney infections may present with some of the same symptoms, but they often include additional causes for concern, like fever and chills, pain in the side or back or nausea and vomiting.

Don’t wait to seek help

Fast action for treatment is important. Left untreated, kidney infections can result in permanent kidney damage.

Healthcare providers generally diagnose UTIs and kidney infections with a urine test. A sample is analyzed for bacteria, white blood cells or yeast. If a kidney infection is suspected, providers may also order imaging tests (such as ultrasound or CT scans) to examine the upper urinary tract.

Both conditions are treated with antibiotics. The type and length of treatment depend on the severity of the infection; severe kidney infections may require hospitalization so patients can receive fluids and medication.

“Along with taking an antibiotic, speed your healing by drinking plenty of water,” McManus said. “Liquids help flush bacteria from your urinary tract.”

Prevent UTIs before they start

Adjusting a few daily habits can lower your risk of developing a UTI:

Don’t hold urine when you feel the urge to go

Avoid vaginal douching

Drink plenty of fluids and limit caffeine intake

Urinate before and after sex

Wash the genital area daily and before sex

Wear comfortable cotton underwear

Wipe from front to back after using the toilet

For children who frequently develop UTIs, parents can help by avoiding bubble baths, changing diapers regularly and teaching proper bathroom hygiene.

Recurring infections (three or more UTIs annually) may signal an underlying medical issue. A healthcare provider can help identify the cause and recommend effective treatment options.