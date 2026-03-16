It was all yellow: surviving pollen season

Special to The Island News

The yellow dust has descended – with warmer weather and spring breezes heating up Beaufort and the surrounding Lowcountry, pollen season has arrived.

While pollen clouds are making their grand entrance, so are seasonal allergies: itchy eyes, sneezing, headaches, you name it – many are starting to feel the physical effects of the turning of the season.

Pollen is a powder produced by plants as a part of their reproductive process, which is why pollen counts spike in spring. Spring is the time for plants to reproduce, and in early spring, trees like oak, birch and maple are the main culprits for the yellow dust coating buildings, cars and, well, everything else.

Spring allergies affect some people more than others, resulting in symptoms such as watery or itchy eyes, a cough, sneezing or congestion.

The best way to manage a pollen allergy is to be smart about your exposure.

“It’s important to work with your healthcare provider and stay ahead of allergy season if you know you’re allergic or prone to experiencing symptoms like sneezing or congestion,” said James Varner, PA-C, board-certified physician assistant at Beaufort Memorial Lowcountry Medical Group Primary Care. “Talking to your primary care provider to determine a personalized allergy treatment plan can significantly improve symptom management and quality of life.”

While dealing with a pollen allergy can be challenging, there are a few ways to manage your exposure and minimize symptoms.

Keep indoor air clean. Close windows and doors to keep pollen outside where it belongs. Use filters in your air conditioner to help further reduce indoor pollen levels.

Limit outdoor time, especially on windy days. Wear sunglasses to protect your eyes when pollen counts are high and consider wearing a mask to limit how much pollen you inhale.

Keep an eye on pollen counts. Weather apps and local news often provide pollen counts during peak seasons, so keep an eye on the numbers and consider staying indoors as much as possible – especially in the early morning when levels tend to spike.

Shower after being outside. A shower can remove any pollen hitching a ride on your hair and skin. Change your clothes, too, to prevent pollen from sticking to your bed or furniture.

Depending on the severity of your allergy symptoms, over-the-counter medications or prescription treatments may be necessary.

Allergy shots involve regular injections that help your body build tolerance to the allergy over time, which can reduce symptoms and make future pollen seasons more manageable.

Antihistamines can help relieve sneezing, itching and runny noses by blocking the action of histamines, the chemicals released b your body during an allergic reaction.

Nasal sprays include corticosteroid and antihistamine sprays and can also improve symptoms. If your allergies tend to act up long-term, corticosteroid nasal sprays may be the better option.

“If your allergy symptoms are severe or persist despite taking preventive measures, talk to your primary care provider about being tested to determine if allergy shots – also called immunotherapy – might be a good option for you,” Varner said. “Your primary care provider can also refer you to a board-certified allergist, who can recommend treatments to help reduce your sensitivity to pollen over time.”