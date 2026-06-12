Beaufort County measles case linked to exposures at graduation, Publix, Dataw Island

Identified exposure sites include Beaufort High’s June 3 commencement

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A newly confirmed case of measles in a Beaufort County adult has prompted state health officials to identify several public exposure sites, including Beaufort High School’s graduation ceremony, Publix at Lady’s Island and the Dataw Island Community Center.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday, June 11, that an adult Beaufort County resident has been diagnosed with measles. The individual sought treatment from a local healthcare provider on June 6, and laboratory confirmation of the disease was received June 10.

According to DPH, the person’s vaccination status is unconfirmed, and the individual did not have immunity from a previous measles infection. Health officials have not identified the source of exposure and said there is no known connection between this case and another measles case reported in the Lowcountry on June 3.

Notifications to identified potentially exposed individuals are currently underway, according to DPH.

As part of its investigation, DPH identified several locations where exposures to infectious measles may have occurred.

Potential exposure locations

Beaufort High School graduation

BHS Football Stadium, 84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort

• June 3

Publix Super Market at Lady’s Island

61 Lady’s Island Drive, Beaufort

• June 1, 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• June 2, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

• June 4, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• June 5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dataw Island Community Center pool and gym

3 Marina Drive, St. Helena Island

• June 2, June 3 and June 4, from 5:50 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DPH said the risk of exposure is limited to the dates and times listed and emphasized that the identified locations are not ongoing sources of exposure. The agency also noted that the businesses and facilities identified are not responsible for a person with measles having been present.

People who believe they may have been exposed, particularly those who have not been vaccinated or have not previously had measles, should monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Those exposed at Beaufort High School’s graduation ceremony should monitor for symptoms through June 24. Individuals who may have been exposed at the Dataw Island Community Center should monitor through June 25.

“As we continue to see measles cases in South Carolina, it is critical that healthcare providers and the public be aware of the symptoms associated with this disease and take immediate action if they encounter or experience them,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim director of DPH, said in a statement. “Measles is highly contagious, and swift action is necessary to prevent spread in our communities.”

Highly contagious disease

Measles is a serious viral disease that can lead to hospitalization and, in some cases, death.

According to DPH, symptoms typically begin with fever, cough and runny nose before progressing to the characteristic rash associated with the disease. The rash generally lasts five to six days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes measles as one of the most contagious infectious diseases. The agency says that if one person has measles, up to nine out of 10 people nearby who are not protected through vaccination or prior immunity can become infected.

Symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes before a rash develops. The CDC says measles can lead to serious complications including pneumonia, brain swelling and, in rare cases, death.

The disease spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. Health officials say the virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

People diagnosed with measles are advised to remain at home for four days after their rash first appears to help prevent spreading the disease to others.

Vaccination remains best protection

Health officials say vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing infection, while one dose is approximately 93% effective.

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months of age, with a second dose administered between ages 4 and 6.

Children between 6 and 12 months old are also advised to receive an early dose before traveling internationally to areas where measles is common.

Most people born before 1957 are presumed to have natural immunity because measles infections were widespread before the vaccine became available.

Certain groups, including some pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals, may not be able to receive the vaccine and should consult their healthcare provider about their specific circumstances.

Anyone who develops symptoms consistent with measles should contact a healthcare provider before seeking treatment so precautions can be taken to prevent exposing others.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.