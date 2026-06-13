Heat Advisory issued for Beaufort County as heat index climbs to 111 degrees

Residents urged to take precautions as dangerous heat and humidity settle over the Lowcountry

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Beaufort County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today as dangerous heat and humidity combine to produce heat index values as high as 111 degrees.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston for Saturday, June 13, covers all of Beaufort County, including Beaufort, Port Royal, Burton, Shell Point, Lady’s Island, St. Helena Island, Seabrook, Sheldon, Lobeco, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Okatie, Parris Island, Fripp Island, Hunting Island, Dataw Island, Callawassie Island, Spring Island and Daufuskie Island.

Forecasters expect afternoon temperatures to climb into the upper 90s, with humidity making conditions feel significantly hotter. The combination of heat and moisture in the air is expected to create heat index values ranging from 105 to 111 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

“Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses,” the National Weather Service warned in its advisory.

The advisory comes as an early-season heat wave grips much of the Southeast. Meteorologists note that the first significant stretches of summer heat can be especially dangerous because many people have not yet acclimated to summer conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, anyone spending time outdoors should drink plenty of fluids, remain in air-conditioned spaces when possible, stay out of direct sunlight and check on relatives and neighbors, especially older adults and those with health conditions.

Officials also recommend rescheduling strenuous activities to the early morning or evening hours. Those who must work or exercise outdoors should take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations.

The Town of Port Royal also urged residents to take precautions during the advisory.

“High heat and humidity can quickly lead to heat-related illnesses,” the town said in a social media post Saturday. Officials advised residents to drink water throughout the day, take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the afternoon and check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may not have adequate cooling.

Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services echoed those recommendations, encouraging residents to stay hydrated even before they feel thirsty.

“Extreme heat can affect anyone,” the agency said in a social media post. “One of the most important things you can do is stay hydrated. Drink water regularly throughout the day, even before you feel thirsty.”

EMS officials also advised residents to avoid excessive caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to dehydration, wear lightweight clothing and spend time in cool, shaded or air-conditioned spaces.

Health officials encourage residents to learn the warning signs of heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps and cool, pale or clammy skin. Individuals experiencing these symptoms should move to a cooler location, loosen clothing, sip water and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or do not improve.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency and can be life-threatening. Warning signs include confusion, altered mental state, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, seizures, a body temperature above 103 degrees, hot or dry skin and a rapid pulse. Anyone showing signs of heat stroke should be moved to a cooler location immediately and emergency medical services should be contacted by calling 911.

The National Weather Service also reminds residents that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles, where temperatures can rise to dangerous levels within minutes.

While scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday, forecasters expect temperatures to reach near 98 degrees before any cooling rainfall develops.

The hot and humid pattern is expected to continue through the weekend, with dangerous heat index values possible again Sunday before a more typical summertime pattern of daily afternoon thunderstorms returns next week.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.