Beaufort County hopefuls fall short as 1st Congressional District races head to runoffs

Local voters largely backed the eventual runoff field in both GOP, Democratic contests

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County’s congressional hopefuls came up short Tuesday, June 9, but local voters largely backed the candidates who advanced to runoffs in South Carolina’s open 1st Congressional District race.

While several candidates from Beaufort County sought their parties’ nominations, none advanced to the June 23 runoffs. Instead, local voters largely mirrored the district-wide results that sent Republicans Jenny Costa Honeycutt and Mark Smith, and Democrats Nancy Lacore and Mac Deford, into runoff elections.

On the Republican side, Honeycutt and Smith emerged from a crowded 11-candidate field to advance to a runoff. Honeycutt led the district-wide vote with 14,803 votes, or 22.08%, while Smith finished second with 12,058 votes, or 17.99%, according to unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission.

In Beaufort County, Smith narrowly edged Honeycutt, receiving 3,758 votes, or 18.13%, compared to Honeycutt’s 3,677 votes, or 17.74%.

Following the election, Smith thanked supporters and said he was ready to continue the campaign.

“Because of your support, we’ve advanced to the Republican runoff on June 23,” Smith wrote in a social media post. “I’m grateful for your support and ready to keep fighting for the Lowcountry.”

Honeycutt also thanked voters after securing a place in the runoff.

“I am humbled, honored, and incredibly grateful for the support to earn us a place in the runoff election,” Honeycutt wrote. “I will continue to work tirelessly to win for you.”

Beaufort County Councilman Logan Cunningham was the strongest-performing local Republican candidate. Cunningham finished third among Beaufort County voters with 3,221 votes, or 15.54%. Districtwide, he received 4,476 votes, or 6.68%, placing fifth overall.

More than 70% of Cunningham’s district-wide vote total came from Beaufort County, highlighting the strength of his support at home while underscoring the challenge of competing across a district that stretches from Hilton Head Island and Bluffton through Charleston County and into Berkeley County.

In a statement posted Wednesday, Cunningham thanked supporters and pledged to continue serving Beaufort County.

“The voters have spoken, and while this was not the outcome we hoped for, I respect their decision and the democratic process,” Cunningham wrote. “This campaign may be over, but the mission continues.”

Another notable result came from former South Carolina Gov. and Congressman Mark Sanford, who suspended his campaign shortly after entering the race but remained on the ballot.

Sanford received 2,923 votes in Beaufort County, or 14.10%, finishing fourth among local Republican voters. District-wide, he garnered 8,101 votes, or 12.08%, placing third overall despite no longer actively campaigning.

The Democratic primary also failed to produce a winner, sending Lacore and Deford to a runoff.

Lacore led the field with 20,620 votes, or 36.49%, while Deford finished second with 16,329 votes, or 28.9%.

Deford carried Beaufort County with 5,113 votes, or 36.95%, while Lacore received 4,213 votes, or 30.44%.

After the results were announced, Deford thanked supporters and quickly turned his attention to the runoff.

“Tonight, the people of the Lowcountry spoke, and we’re headed to the runoff on June 23,” Deford wrote in a social media post. “Tonight, we celebrate. Tomorrow, we get back to work.”

Lacore credited a grassroots campaign for her first-place finish.

“Last night, we earned the most votes of any candidate,” Lacore wrote. “I am honored by your support.”

Several Beaufort County-area Democrats also appeared on the ballot. Bluffton candidates Francina Dantzler and Mayra Rivera-Vazquez finished virtually tied district-wide, with Dantzler receiving 5,416 votes, or 9.58%, and Rivera-Vazquez receiving 5,406 votes, or 9.57%.

In Beaufort County, Rivera-Vazquez narrowly outpaced Dantzler, receiving 1,355 votes, or 9.79%, compared to Dantzler’s 1,289 votes, or 9.31%.

Beaufort County candidate Matthew Fulmer and Hilton Head Island candidate Max Diaz also appeared on the ballot but finished further back in the seven-candidate field.

Shortly after conceding the race, Dantzler thanked supporters and announced her support for Lacore in the runoff.

“While Nancy and I were opponents in the primary, we share a commitment to serving the people of the Lowcountry,” Dantzler wrote in a social media post. “That’s why I’m proud to endorse Nancy Lacore for Congress and encourage my supporters to join me in supporting her.”

Rivera-Vazquez also thanked supporters following the election and said she intends to remain engaged in the issues that motivated her campaign.

“We didn’t win this time, but the fight isn’t over,” Rivera-Vazquez wrote. “This is not goodbye; it’s simply the beginning of the next chapter.”

The results highlight Beaufort County’s influence within the district while also illustrating the challenge local candidates face in winning district-wide office. Beaufort County voters largely backed the candidates who advanced, but also gave significant support to local contenders who were unable to translate hometown strength into district-wide success.

The winners of the June 23 runoffs will face each other in November to determine who will represent South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in Congress.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.