Car crashes into power pole, cemetery wall snarling Monday afternoon traffic in Beaufort

Staff reports

A single-car crash at the intersection of Boundary and Bladen streets snarled Monday afternoon traffic in the City of Beaufort.

According to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, just before 5 p.m., a vehicle “struck a power pole” and the wall in front of the Beaufort National Cemetery, bringing down power lines across the roadway.

“As a result, all lanes of traffic are currently shut down, traffic lights in the area are not functioning, and power outages are affecting nearby areas,” the Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Please use caution and expect delays in the area.