Freeman faces 14 additional charges in Willie’s Bar & Grill shooting

Accused shooter was already facing four murder charges

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

Anferny Devon Freeman, 27, of St. Helena Island, has been served with 14 additional arrest warrants for Assault and Battery in the First Degree in relation to the mass shooting that occurred on Oct. 12, 2025, at Willie’s Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island.

Freeman, already detained at the Beaufort County Detention Center, had already been charged with four counts of murder, aggravated breach of peace, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in relation to the shooting..

The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 15 individuals injured, including Freeman.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office General Counsel Daniel Gourley, the 14 Assault and Battery charges are for the 14 individuals shot but not killed in the shooting.

Gourley said Assault and Battery in the First Degree is appropriate when someone “injures another person in [an] act likely to produce death or great bodily injury.” He said Attempted Murder charges in those 14 cases would have been difficult to justify.

“Attempted murder requires probable cause,” Gourley said.” The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office would have to develop probable cause that Anferny Freeman, that he attempted to shoot and kill all 14 of those individuals.

“We didn’t feel there was sufficient probable cause he had the intent to kill all of those individuals.”

Each of those 14 additional charges are punishable by up to but not more than 10 years in prison.

The BCSO is still trying to identify an additional shooter in the October mass shooting.

“The investigation is ongoing, Gourley said. “We will continue to investigate things, and if and when facts and circumstances support the arrest of [an additional] person, that will happen.

Information may be provided to the lead investigator for this case, MSgt. Duncan, at 843-255-3418. You can also email him at TDuncan@BCGov.net.

If wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app on your mobile device, online at tipsbft.com, or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.