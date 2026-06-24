Hower wins Republican primary runoff for County Council District 5

Growth, development, infrastructure dominated campaign

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Joshua Hower won the Republican primary runoff for Beaufort County Council’s District 5 seat Tuesday, defeating Mary Jeans Otto and securing a place on the November general election ballot.

According to unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission, Hower received 763 votes, or 61.19%, compared to 484 votes, or 38.81%, for Otto. A total of 1,247 ballots were cast in the runoff election.

With the victory, Hower becomes the Republican nominee for the open District 5 seat and will face Democrat Lynn Gerson in the Nov. 3 general election.

The runoff was required after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the June 9 Republican primary. Hower led that contest with 822 votes, or 40.5%, while Otto received 677 votes, or 33.4%. Joe Maiorano finished third with 529 votes, forcing a second round of voting.

The District 5 seat is open following the decision by longtime County Councilman Joseph Passiment not to seek reelection.

The district includes portions of the greater Okatie area, including communities east of Fording Island Road and S.C. 170. Growth, traffic congestion, development, infrastructure and government transparency emerged as dominant issues throughout the campaign.

Hower, an Okatie resident and president of the Malind Bluff Homeowners Association, campaigned on responsible growth, infrastructure planning, government transparency and fiscal accountability. During the primary campaign, he argued the county must invest in infrastructure ahead of future development rather than reacting after growth has already occurred.

Following his victory, Hower thanked supporters and said the outcome reflected voters’ desire for engaged leadership.

“Last night you sent a clear message: you want leadership that shows up, listens, and fights for the Lowcountry we love,” Hower wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I am humbled and honored by your trust, and I will carry it with me every single day.”

Hower thanked volunteers and supporters across the district and said he intends to continue campaigning for the general election in the same manner that carried him through the primary and runoff.

“November is the next step, and I intend to earn every vote between now and then, the same way we’ve done it from the beginning,” Hower wrote. “One conversation at a time.”

Otto, a real estate broker and former tax researcher, centered her campaign on slowing development, improving infrastructure and protecting wetlands and rural character. She advocated for a temporary moratorium on new development until roads and other infrastructure can catch up with growth.

The race also drew countywide attention because of the involvement of a SuperPAC, the first known effort of its kind in a Beaufort County Council election cycle. The committee spent money on digital and print advertising supporting five County Council candidates while also funding advertisements opposing several of their opponents. In the District 5 race, some of those advertisements targeted Otto.

Hower publicly distanced himself from the PAC during the campaign, saying he did not support the effort, did not know who was behind it and had not sought its backing.

While the PAC backed five County Council candidates during the election cycle, Hower was the only candidate supported by the committee to advance to the November ballot.

Otto said Tuesday night she was grateful for the support she received during her first run for public office despite the outcome.

“I’m just so grateful for everyone that showed up to vote for me. I’m actually grateful for everyone that showed up to vote,” Otto said. “We didn’t win, and hopefully going forward everyone will keep the county in mind and do what’s in the best interest of the county.”

Otto said she viewed the campaign as a positive experience and encouraged others to consider running for office.

“I had a really good time doing this,” she said. “Through the bad and the good, it was just a really good time. I met a bunch of people that were just fantastic that I would have never met before. A lot of people came out and supported me. It really was a lot of fun.”

Otto also pointed to the broader County Council election results, noting that most candidates who were not supported by the PAC were successful.

“One loss is no big deal. Four losses would have been a big deal,” she said.

Otto remained critical of the PAC’s involvement, saying anonymous political spending raises concerns about transparency.

“We just got to keep that money out of here because they’re up to no good,” Otto said. “If this was a super PAC that wanted wetlands protected, that would be something you would advertise. When you’re hiding, what are you hiding?”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.