Hoppin’ John Play Center celebrates grand opening

Staff reports

Hoppin’ John Play Center, a new indoor play destination for children ages 8 and younger, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Created by local parents Ashlei Dore and John Cook, Hoppin’ John, located at 37 Sam’s Point Road, Suite A on Lady’s Island, was designed with families in mind. Their center offers a fun, safe, and air-conditioned environment where children can climb, bounce, ride, explore, and play while parents relax.

The center, which features large play structures, bounce houses, ride-on toys, electric scooters, and dedicated toddler-friendly spaces, also offers birthday party packages, memberships, and open play sessions throughout the week.

Hoppin’ John Play Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6;30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sundays. Open Play is $16 per child for a two-hour session.

For more information or to reserve open play, visit www.hoppinjohnplaycenter.com.