High school volleyball: Dolphins swept

The Woodland Wolverines defeated the Battery Creek Dolphins 3-0 in girls volleyball Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at Battery Creek High School.

Photos by Bob Sofaly/The Island News Battery Creek’s Rayleigh Chavis, left, gently puts the ball up for teammate Jasmine Robinson to

power over the net against the Wolverines from Woodland High School. Despite the efforts of the two Lady Dolphins, the Lady Wolverines went on to win 3-0 in straight sets. Bob Sofaly/The Island News Jasmine Robinson, center, and Ellen Neuhaus, teamed up at the net and caused Woodland

High School’s Issabella Lopez to stumble during the first set Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Battery Creek. The Lady Wolverines, however, went on to win the contest 3-0 in straight sets. Bob Sofaly/The Island News Battery Creek’s Jasmine Robinson easily spikes the ball over the net for a point during the first

set against the Lady Wolverines from Woodland High School on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at BCHS. The Lady Wolverines went on to win the match in three straight sets. Bob Sofaly/The Island News Battery Creek’s Ellen Neuhaus just misses the spike by Woodland on Tuesday at BCHS. Though the spike was missed, the ball fell harmlessly out-of-bounds during the first set and the hosting Dolphins got the point. However, the visiting Wolverines went on to win 3-0 over the Dolphins in straight sets. Bob Sofaly/The Island News