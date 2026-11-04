Fralix named Jasper County Administrator

By Shellie Mudaugh

The Island News

Jasper County Council, while searching nationwide, has hired its new administrator from a neighboring county.

Jared Fralix, who most recently served as Beaufort County’s Assistant County Administrator of Engineering, was selected as the new administrator, Jasper County Council announced during its Monday, Nov. 2 meeting.

Fralix replaces long time administrator Andy Fulghum who retired from the county in May.

Council held a closed session at 5 p.m., to discuss a personnel matter before returning to open session at 6 p.m. A unanimous vote was then taken to approve a resolution to hire Fralix as the new administrator.

“I would like to introduce Jared Fralix, the new Jasper County Administrator,” Jasper County Council Chairman Joey Rowell said as the audience applauded.

Fralix then introduced himself to the crowd.

“Thank you, Chairman and members of council,” Fralix said. “Thank you for the confidence to be placed and serve in this opportunity as Jasper County’s next administrator. I am born and raised here in the Lowcountry, grew up nearby in Walterboro, went to school at The Citadel, and ever since getting out have been called to serve.”

Fralix said he while he had been called to serve in different ways, he eventually found his passion in public service, serving in local government. He said he had served in positions in Colleton County as a county engineer as well as Beaufort County as an assistant administrator before accepting his new position as Jasper County Administrator.

“I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity and humbled at the responsibility that comes with it,” he said. “Jasper County is at an extraordinary point in its health history. The growth that’s being experienced right now throughout the region is tremendous opportunity, but it also comes with real challenges and responsibilities.”

Fralix said how the county responds to those opportunities would shape it for generations to come.

“Throughout my career in local government, I’ve learned that our greatest accomplishments don’t come by themselves from one individual, they come from good people working together with a shared vision, community and public service commitment, and the willingness to do what is right for our communities that we serve,” he said. “This is the approach that I bring to Jasper County.”

Fralix said he was looking forward to getting to know all of the county’s employees, building relationships through community, working closely with county council and understanding council’s priorities, translating those priorities into meaningful results.

Fralix also thanked Beaufort County, his colleagues, elected officials and community partners he had worked with while serving in that county.

“Congratulations to Jared Fralix on his appointment to Jasper County Administrator,” Beaufort County Administrator Michael Moore said in a statement. “Jared has served as an integral part of our team, leading Public Works, Engineering, Facilities/CIP and Airports Departments. We are grateful for his dedication and work in support of Beaufort County residents over the past six years. We wish him success in his new role, and we are pleased that his talents will continue positively impacting the Lowcountry region.”

Fralix had been serving as Beaufort County’s Assistant County Administrator of Engineering. It that position, he provided executive leadership and oversight of airports, engineering, facilities management and public works operations. He has overseen as many as 220 employees in four departments.

His last day with Beaufort county will be Nov. 27.

“Those relationships and experiences have meant a great deal to me and helped create me and prepare me for this next chapter,” he said. “My family and I are excited about this opportunity and look forward to getting started in December. I thank you for the trust and confidence and I’m excited about what we can accomplish together. Thank you.”

Each Jasper County Council member congratulated Fralix on his new position.

“Thank you and your family for being here tonight,” Jasper County Council Chairman Joey Rowell said. “It’s going to be a collaborative effort with them; it’s probably going to be many long nights and restless weeks and things ahead of you but the challenges are going to be there. Welcome aboard.”

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.