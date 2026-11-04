Crash draws police response on Boundary Street near Ribaut Road

Staff Reports

The Island News

BEAUFORT — A crash near 2127 Boundary St. caused heavy traffic Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Police issued a traffic advisory at 12:36 p.m. alerting drivers to congestion in the area.

A photo from the scene shows a white cargo van with extensive front-end damage outside Outback Steakhouse, with a police SUV nearby. A traffic-camera image from approximately 12:25 p.m. shows officers managing traffic near Boundary Street and Ribaut Road.

The advisory did not provide details about injuries, the number of vehicles involved or the cause of the crash.