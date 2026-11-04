Woodward moving into new role as councilman

By Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

Sam Woodward will soon serve the citizens of Jasper County in a new role.

He currently serves as the City of Hardeeville Police Chief but will retire from that role Dec. 30 to become the newest member of the Jasper County Council.

Woodward, who has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years in various positions, won the Jasper County Council Robertville Township seat during the Tuesday, Nov. 3 General Election. He received 8,989 votes to defeat challenger Camika Beaton who had 8,123 votes.

“It is not going to be easy to walk away from this job (as chief), but I am looking forward to working as a councilman and serving the citizens of Jasper County,” Woodward said after election results were announced.

Woodward has served in many positions during his law enforcement career. He has been a a patrolman, a narcotics investigator, a criminal investigator, Major, and Chief Deputy. He later became Chief of Police.

“Deciding to move on from being Chief was not a decision I took lightly, but service doesn’t end with a title, it evolves,” Woodward said concerning his decision to move on to a new position. “My desire to serve the citizens is as strong today as it was when I began my law enforcement career. That’s why I am continuing my service in a new way as a Jasper County Council member.”

Woodward said during his campaign having been a citizen of Jasper County for longer than 57 years, he cares deeply about the county’s future.

“I’ve always believed our community deserves honesty, openness, and leaders who put people first,” he said.

Woodward said during his law enforcement career he had seen the challenges the community faces, understanding the community as he served daily on the front lines.

“This isn’t the end of my service, it’s the next chapter,” he said.

Shellie Murdaugh, who joined The Island News in October 2026, formerly worked as a reporter for The Jasper County Sun Times and Bluffton Today. She also worked for newspapers in Hampton and Colleton counties in South Carolina and in North Carolina at The Richmond County Daily Journal. She can be reached at shelliemurdaugh@gmail.com.