Fifth, sixth suspects arrested in connection with July 4 shooting at Coligny Beach

Staff reports

The total number of arrests in connection with the shooting that occurred July 4 at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island is six as of Friday morning, July 10.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Amarion Jameer Riley, 22, of Ridgeland, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and breach of peace, aggravated in nature Friday morning with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). He is the sixth person arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the BCSO, Riley, who was initially injured during the shooting at Coligny Beach, was later identified as a suspect involved in the incident.

Previously, the fifth person arrested in connection to the incident, Jacob Malik Johnson, 22, of Beaufort, was taken into custody Wednesday, July 8, on an arrest warrant charging him with breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

These arrests follow the arrests of four other individuals charged in connection with the incident.

— Jayden Lorenzo Hawes, 18, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.

— Marcello Lopez Royal, 17, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace and sale or delivery of a pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful involving a stolen pistol.

— Quazeir Rasheem Davis, 17, faces the same four charges as Royal.

— Christopher Charles Capers, 17, is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Riley’s bond has been set at $500,000, while Johnson’s was set at $250,000. Along with Hawes, Royal and Davis, Riley and Johnson remain confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center, as of Friday afternoon.

Public Index records show Capers was granted a $50,000 surety bond and has since been released from custody.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m., Saturday, July 4 near the public beach access and volleyball courts at Coligny Beach as thousands of residents and visitors gathered for Independence Day festivities.

According to Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple calls reporting gunfire at approximately 8:21 p.m. Because numerous deputies and other law enforcement officers were already assigned to the island for the holiday, the first deputies arrived about 17 seconds after the initial calls were received.

“It was one of the quickest responses you’re ever going to see,” Tanner said during a Sunday afternoon media briefing.

Investigators believe the violence began when two groups of young people, consisting of both men and women ranging in age from 17 to 19, encountered one another near the beach access.

According to Tanner, an argument between the groups escalated into a physical fight between one individual from each group. Moments after the first punches were thrown, gunfire erupted, sending beachgoers running for cover.

Authorities said eight adults suffered gunshot wounds or gunshot-related injuries during the incident. Tanner said one victim suffered a grazing wound to the head, another was shot in the neck, and another was struck three times, including twice in the stomach. Other victims suffered wounds to the shoulder, arm, leg and foot. Some injured victims declined medical treatment at the scene.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities or conditions of the victim

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact investigator Sgt. Aaron at 843-255-3436.