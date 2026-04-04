Deford to hold town hall meeting on St. Helena

Staff reports

U.S. Coast Guard veteran and local government attorney Mac Deford, a Democratic candidate for Congress in South Carolina’s 1st District, will host an open community town hall on St. Helena Island.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at Penn Center’s Emory Campbell Dining Hall on Saint Helena Island. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

The Deford campaign says they are holding an open public conversation about the issues that matter most to Beaufort County voters. This is an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns, and hear directly from Deford about his plans to lower costs, protect our freedoms, and deliver real solutions for the Lowcountry.

This event is open to everyone. RSVP at https://bit.ly/487X2lV.