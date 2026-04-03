Could an Endometriosis Diet help you manage pain?

Special to The Island News
March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and an estimated 200 million women live with the condition worldwide.
What causes endometriosis is unknown, and it often goes undiagnosed. While there is no cure, research suggests that a special endometriosis diet may help manage pain and inflammation.
The uterus is lined with endometrial tissue. In endometriosis, similar tissue grows outside the uterus and throughout a woman’s pelvic cavity. In addition to painful periods, endometriosis can cause infertility and symptoms such as:
- Bladder discomfort or urinary issues
- Chronic pelvic and lower back pain
- Fatigue
- Gastrointestinal problems
- Heavy bleeding or irregular periods
- Painful periods
- Painful sex
“Because there is no cure for endometriosis, treatment focuses on managing symptoms,” said Dr. Tiffany Bersani, a board-certified OBGYN at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists. “Although medical treatments are often necessary, changes in diet can help women with endometriosis alleviate symptoms.”
Research has shown that changing your diet can:
- Minimize pain — Oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants, can lead to pain. Women with endometriosis are more likely to have oxidative stress in their pelvic organs. Foods high in antioxidants can help counter oxidative stress.
- Reduce inflammation — Endometriosis often causes chronic inflammation. Anti-inflammatory diets, particularly those rich in healthy fats found in fish and avocados, may help reduce symptoms associated with the disease.
“Since each woman with endometriosis experiences the disease differently, no single diet is right for everyone,” Dr. Bersani said. “Before starting a new diet, it’s often helpful to speak with your OBGYN. We can help you identify which foods to eliminate and give you tips for gradually adding them back to see if symptoms return.”
Anti-inflammatory diets involve removing food groups and ingredients that cause inflammation throughout the body. Foods to avoid include:
- Alcohol
- Caffeine
- Fatty cuts of meat
- Processed foods
- Sugary beverages
The FODMAP diet eliminates fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols (FODMAPs). These carbohydrates are poorly absorbed into the intestines and can cause gas and bloating.
A FODMAP diet typically requires the supervision of a health care provider. Some high FODMAP foods to avoid include:
- Dairy
- Garlic
- Onions, including shallots and spring onions
- Pears, apples and stone fruits
- Some sugar substitutes
- Sweeteners that contain fructose, such as high fructose corn syrup and honey
Tips for starting an Endometriosis Diet
- Talk with a health care provider or OBGYN. Health care providers should oversee any dietary changes. They may also provide recommendations and guidance.
- Meet with a nutritionist or dietitian. These experts have the training and experience to explore how diet affects chronic illness. They can also ensure you get the nutrients you need as you eliminate certain foods from your diet.
- Keep a food journal. Writing down what you eat and drink every day helps establish dietary patterns and connect them to symptoms.
If you don’t want to adopt significant dietary changes, you can still see if a healthier diet alleviates your symptoms. Start with eating healthy portions of the following foods:
- Fruit — 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit or 100% fruit juice or 1/2 cup of dried fruit per day
- Vegetables — 2 to 3 cups daily of raw or cooked vegetables. A serving can include 1 cup of cooked vegetables, 1 cup of 100% vegetable juice, and 2 cups of fresh vegetables or raw, leafy greens.
- Whole grains — A 1-ounce serving of whole grains could be one slice of bread, 1/2 cup of cooked rice, pasta or cooked cereal. Aim for 5 to 8 ounces a day, depending on your age, making sure that half of those are whole grains.
- Healthy fats — Try to get 1.1 grams of omega-3 fatty acids per day, unless you are pregnant (pregnant women need 1.4 grams per day). These healthy fats exist in fatty fish, such as salmon, tuna and sardines; avocados; and plant oils, such as soybean and canola oils.
- Protein — Women need only 5 to 6 ounce-equivalents of protein per day. Aim for lean animal protein sources, such as chicken, turkey and fish, and protein from plants. An “ounce-equivalent” equals 1 ounce of meat, poultry or fish, 1 egg, 1/4 cup of cooked beans, 1 tablespoon of peanut butter, and 1/2 ounce of nuts or seeds.