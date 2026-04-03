Could an Endometriosis Diet help you manage pain?

Special to The Island News

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and an estimated 200 million women live with the condition worldwide.

What causes endometriosis is unknown, and it often goes undiagnosed. While there is no cure, research suggests that a special endometriosis diet may help manage pain and inflammation.

The uterus is lined with endometrial tissue. In endometriosis, similar tissue grows outside the uterus and throughout a woman’s pelvic cavity. In addition to painful periods, endometriosis can cause infertility and symptoms such as:

Bladder discomfort or urinary issues

Chronic pelvic and lower back pain

Fatigue

Gastrointestinal problems

Heavy bleeding or irregular periods

Painful periods

Painful sex

“Because there is no cure for endometriosis, treatment focuses on managing symptoms,” said Dr. Tiffany Bersani, a board-certified OBGYN at Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists. “Although medical treatments are often necessary, changes in diet can help women with endometriosis alleviate symptoms.”

Research has shown that changing your diet can:

Minimize pain — Oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants, can lead to pain. Women with endometriosis are more likely to have oxidative stress in their pelvic organs. Foods high in antioxidants can help counter oxidative stress.

Oxidative stress, an imbalance of free radicals and antioxidants, can lead to pain. Women with endometriosis are more likely to have oxidative stress in their pelvic organs. Foods high in antioxidants can help counter oxidative stress. Reduce inflammation — Endometriosis often causes chronic inflammation. Anti-inflammatory diets, particularly those rich in healthy fats found in fish and avocados, may help reduce symptoms associated with the disease.

“Since each woman with endometriosis experiences the disease differently, no single diet is right for everyone,” Dr. Bersani said. “Before starting a new diet, it’s often helpful to speak with your OBGYN. We can help you identify which foods to eliminate and give you tips for gradually adding them back to see if symptoms return.”

Anti-inflammatory diets involve removing food groups and ingredients that cause inflammation throughout the body. Foods to avoid include:

Alcohol

Caffeine

Fatty cuts of meat

Processed foods

Sugary beverages

The FODMAP diet eliminates fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols (FODMAPs). These carbohydrates are poorly absorbed into the intestines and can cause gas and bloating.

A FODMAP diet typically requires the supervision of a health care provider. Some high FODMAP foods to avoid include:

Dairy

Garlic

Onions, including shallots and spring onions

Pears, apples and stone fruits

Some sugar substitutes

Sweeteners that contain fructose, such as high fructose corn syrup and honey

Tips for starting an Endometriosis Diet

Talk with a health care provider or OBGYN. Health care providers should oversee any dietary changes. They may also provide recommendations and guidance.

Health care providers should oversee any dietary changes. They may also provide recommendations and guidance. Meet with a nutritionist or dietitian. These experts have the training and experience to explore how diet affects chronic illness. They can also ensure you get the nutrients you need as you eliminate certain foods from your diet.

These experts have the training and experience to explore how diet affects chronic illness. They can also ensure you get the nutrients you need as you eliminate certain foods from your diet. Keep a food journal. Writing down what you eat and drink every day helps establish dietary patterns and connect them to symptoms.

If you don’t want to adopt significant dietary changes, you can still see if a healthier diet alleviates your symptoms. Start with eating healthy portions of the following foods: