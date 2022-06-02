Burton woman succumbs to gunshot wound

By Tony Kukulich

A 35-year-old Burton resident was shot to death Tuesday night, May 31.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim on the 600 block of Broad River Blvd., in Burton shortly before midnight. The victim, identified as Amber Doray, was discovered by deputies in a vehicle.

The scene was secured to allow Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services paramedics to respond. Paramedics attempted life-saving efforts and transported Doray to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene for forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses. A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.



Tony Kukulich is a recent transplant to the Lowcountry. A native of Wilmington, Del., he comes to The Island News from the San Francisco Bay Area where he spent seven years as a reporter and photographer for several publications. He can be reached at tony.theislandnews@gmail.com.