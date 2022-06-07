Search leads to arrest of suspect in St. Helena assault

From staff reports

Law enforcement officers apprehended 19-year-old Vincent Medlock after he assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm in a Melody Lane residence on St. Helena Island, Monday, June 6.

No one was injured, but a vehicle parked outside the residence was struck by gunfire.

Early Monday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault and battery at the Melody Lane address. Medlock reportedly fled the scene on foot before they arrived.

Deputies established a perimeter and initiated a search utilizing K9s. Medlock was located late in the afternoon and taken into custody without incident. He was charged with three counts of assault and battery; use of a vehicle without permission and malicious injury to personal property.

Medlock was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.

According to Beaufort County records, Medlock was previously arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on May 11, 2022 and charged with simple possession of crack cocaine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.