Two juvenile girls injured in Beaufort shooting

From staff reports

Two juvenile girls were shot Tuesday night in Beaufort after an apparent drug deal went awry.

Officers from the Beaufort Police Department were dispatched to The Salvation Army, 2505 North Street, for a possible burglary in progress shortly after 9 p.m. The first officer to arrive heard several gunshots and observed a vehicle leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Two subjects fled the scene on foot toward the Waters at Ribaut Apartments. At least one of the subjects appeared to be carrying a firearm.

The speeding vehicle was stopped nearby and officers discovered that it was occupied by four juvenile females. Two of the occupants were suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The girls told the police that they had traveled to the Salvation Army location to meet another female to conduct an illicit drug transaction. When they arrived, two men, each armed with a handgun, approached the girls and demanded money. The girls attempted to flee and the two assailants began shooting into the car, striking two of the girls. Each girl suffered a wound to her arm.

The two shooting suspects remain at large.

The Beaufort Police Department investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950. Callers can remain anonymous.