Body found in dumpster of Beaufort convenience store

By Mike McCombs

The Island News

An employee taking out the trash early Tuesday evening at the Ribaut One Stop in Beaufort found a body in the dumpster behind the business.

Several City of Beaufort Police Department and Beaufort County EMS units were on the scene, and yellow crime scene tape surrounded the BP gas station and convenience store at 1190 Ribaut Road, where First Blvd. Intersects with Ribaut Road.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office arrived and removed the body from the premises.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Mike McCombs is the Editor of The Island News and can be reached at TheIslandNews@gmail.com.