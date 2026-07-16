Beaufort County Adult Baseball

Despite the heat, teams from the Beaufort County Adult Baseball League were in action Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Burton Wells Park.

Dallas Higut of the Saltwater Cowboys rounds third base after hitting a three-run home run against the Wolverines during Beaufort County Adult Baseball League action on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Burton Wells Park. The Cowboys went on to win the contest 15-5. Despite crippling heat and humidity pushing the heat index to a reported 112 degrees, Jackson Chappell went 3-for-4 at the plate with a single, a double and a triple, according to team captain Matt Cantrell. Bob Sofaly/The Island News
Red Snappers pitcher Garrison Gunby, center, gets some encouragement from third baseman and team captain Maci Dean, left, and shortstop Gunner Hollingsworth after walking in a run against the Honey Badgers during the third inning of their Beaufort County Adult Baseball League game Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Burton Wells Park. Bob Sofaly/The Island News