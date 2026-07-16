ARTS BRIEFS: Frankie Valli tribute returning to USCB Center For The Arts

Staff reports

If you loved “Jersey Beach Boys” last summer, don’t miss the return of Lights Out with their fun-filled “Tribute to Frankie Valli & More” at 9 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at the USCB Center For The Arts at 805 Carteret Street.

Known as “The Nation’s No. 1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons,” Lights Out delivers soaring harmonies, incredible falsettos, audience interaction, and all the timeless hits you know and love.

Tickets are on sale now. Be sure to secure your seats early — last year’s was sold out.

All seats are $32 (plus tax and fees) and available at https://bit.ly/4w1I7DG.

Penn Center’s York W. Bailey Museum hosting Bruce Ingram exhibition

Penn Center’s York W. Bailey Museum is hosting a solo exhibition featuring painting and sculpture by the South Carolina folk artist Bruce Ingram through Monday, Nov. 30, 2026.

The exhibition showcases Ingram’s mastery of visual storytelling through memory and found objects.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 18, providing an opportunity for the public, collectors, and press to meet the artist and view the collection first-hand.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

BAA’s Featured Artist for July, August — John Meckley

The Beaufort Art Association Gallery is hosting a Featured Artist solo exhibit by local artist John Meckley. Meckley’s signature show, “Wings Over the Lowcountry,” will be on display through Sunday, Aug. 30 at the Beaufort Art Association Gallery located on Bay Street in downtown Beaufort.

For more information about Meckley and his art, visit LowcountryFineArtByJohnMeckley.com.

For additional information about the Beaufort Art Association, visit the Gallery at 913 Bay Street Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or go online at beaufortartassociation.com.

Shrimp City Slim returning to Beaufort

Shrimp City Slim will return to Hop Dog at 223 Scott Street, Beaufort from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 24.

Slim will perform his “world piano blues and original music.” There is no cover.

Holiday Market on Paris Avenue seeking band

The fourth annual Holiday Market on Paris Avenue is looking for talented local musicians to make the event in Port Royal even more festive.

The event’s longtime band has dissolved, presenting an opportunity to showcase another amazing local act (or two).

The event, to be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, is in need of one musical act to perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., or two musical acts to perform from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The musical act can be a band, solo artist, acoustic duo, or performer – as long as it’s a great fit for this family-friendly community event.

Musicians interested in performing should email Kelly@LowcountrySpotlight.com with their information, links to their music, and their performance rates.