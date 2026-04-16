BCSO arrests 2 connected with Gray’s Hill shooting

Staff reports

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested two suspects in relation to a March shooting in Gray’s Hill.

Jamori Allen (25) and Jamarion Brant (19), were both arrested recently and charged for multiple offenses.

On March 30, 2026, BCSO responded to a report of shots fired at the Hispanic Grocery and Deli located at 2706 Trask Parkway in Gray’s Hill. Victims reported an exchange of gunfire between two individuals that resulted in a victim’s vehicle being struck and a residence being struck by gunfire. No one was injured.

According to the BCSO, investigators were able to identify Jamori Allen as one of the suspects exchanging gunfire. The second subject was later identified as Jamarion Brant. Arrest warrants were obtained for both subjects.

The BCSO executed a search warrant on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at the residence of Allen. During the execution of the search warrant, multiple weapons and a large quantity of marijuana were located. Allen was located at the residence and placed under arrest. He was charged with two counts of Malicious Injury to Property, Aggravated Breach of Peace, and Possession of a Machine Gun.

Brant was arrested on Friday, April 3, 2026, by Richland County Sheriff’s Office in Columbia. He was transported back to Beaufort on Monday, April 6, 2026.

He was charged with two counts of Assault & Battery, 1st Degree; Malicious Injury to Property; Aggravated Breach of Peace; and Possession of a Weapon by a Person Convicted of Felony.

Allan and Brant remain confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center. Allen’s bond for his charges was set at $129,250. Brant’s bond is $152,125.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents of Beaufort County to report any suspicious or criminal activity by calling our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips through Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County via the P3 Tips app, online at tipsbft.com, or by calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).