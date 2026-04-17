Beaufort to seek public input on waterfront rebuild

Publie event set for April 22; City addressing day dock access

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The City of Beaufort is still trying to determine the best way to replace the deteriorating Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park promenade.

City officials are now in Phase 2 of that process, narrowing design options and preparing to gather public input. The next phase of the process will bring those options directly to the public.

City officials will host a public event from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, at the pavilion at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park, where residents will be able to review renderings and provide feedback.

In the event of inclement weather, the meeting will be held inside Beaufort City Hall.

Early discussions included eight possible approaches. Those have since been reduced to three primary options: rebuilding a raised platform similar to what exists today, constructing a seawall and filling the area, or pursuing a hybrid design that combines elements of both.

Engineers have already indicated that some options may be less feasible than others.

Repairing the existing structure is considered impractical due to heavy sediment buildup beneath the platform, which makes access difficult and drives up costs.

In some areas, mud has risen to the underside of the structure, limiting the ability to complete lasting repairs.

A full seawall and fill approach present its own challenges.

Because water currently flows beneath the platform, regulators may classify the area as state waters, meaning filling it could require significant environmental mitigation and added expense.

That leaves rebuilding an elevated platform as the most likely path forward, at least based on early analysis.

That option would raise the promenade above current flood levels, improve durability and extend the life of the structure while allowing better tidal flow beneath it.

At the same time, officials say they are trying to preserve what residents value most about the park.

Feedback so far has been consistent.

People want to keep the look and feel of the waterfront, including its open space, swings and connection to the water.

Public input expected to guide next steps

At the April 22 event, large-format boards will display each design option along with information about feasibility, cost considerations and long-term performance. Feedback will be collected both in person and online and later presented to the city’s Waterfront Advisory Committee.

That input is expected to play a key role in shaping the final recommendation to City Council.

The day dock

The day dock project is designed to reestablish access after the existing relieving platform was deemed unsafe. The project has not been without challenges.

Engineers initially planned to reuse the existing gangway, but that option was ruled out because of its design.

The structure cannot be shortened without compromising its integrity, forcing the city to purchase a new gangway at an added cost of roughly $75,000.

To move forward, the new dock will connect to a separate, pile-supported platform that operates independently from the condemned relieving platform. And then, contractors will need to bridge the promenade, likely with a second gangway.

That approach would allow restored access without waiting for a full rebuild of the promenade.

City Council was set to vote on a proposed contract with O’Quinn Marine Construction, Inc., at the Tuesday, April 14 meeting after press time.

A long road ahead

Even as planning continues, officials cautioned that the full project timeline remains uncertain.

The promenade has already been closed due to structural concerns, and the process of designing, permitting and funding a replacement is expected to take years.

Much will depend on final design decisions, regulatory approvals and whether the city is able to secure outside funding or grants to offset costs.

For now, the approach is incremental. Restore access where possible, starting with the day dock, while taking the time to determine what the next version of Beaufort’s waterfront should be.

It is a slower path, but one city leaders say is necessary to ensure the final result lasts.

Because while the dock may reopen sooner, the future of the waterfront itself is still being decided, one step and one public conversation at a time.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.