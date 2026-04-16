Beaufort Police Chief Price to receive national recognition

Staff reports

City of Beaufort Police Chief Stephenie Price will be honored later this month in Washington, D.C., as a recipient of the 2026 Ted Poe Award for Excellence by a Public Official, a national award presented by the Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus, according to a media release from the Beaufort Police Department.

Chief Price was nominated for this honor by the Office of Congresswoman Nancy Mace.

Chief Price will be recognized during an awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 21 at the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building. The event, hosted by the Bipartisan Caucus, highlights leaders from across the country who have made significant contributions to justice, victim advocacy, and public safety.

During the ceremony, awards will be presented by Caucus Co-Chairs Jim Costa and Juan Ciscomani, with honorees recognized for their leadership and impact within their communities.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition,” Chief Price said in the news release. “It reflects the dedication of our entire department and our shared commitment to serving the City of Beaufort with compassion, integrity, and service.”

“Chief Price represents the very best of public service,” Mayor Philip E. Cromer said in the release. “This national recognition is a testament not only to her leadership, but to her unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. Beaufort is fortunate to have her at the helm of our Police Department.”

“This honor reflects Chief Price’s dedication to service, her focus on people, and her ability to lead with both strength and compassion,” City Manager Scott Marshall said in the release. “Her work continues to elevate our organization and reinforces Beaufort’s reputation as a community that values excellence in public safety.”

The ceremony will be live streamed, allowing colleagues, residents, and supporters to share in this well-deserved recognition.