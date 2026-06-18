3 men arrested in connection with May murder at Shell Point Apartments

Staff reports

Three men have been arrested in connection with a May 15 murder at the Shell Point Apartments in Port Royal.

Naim Malik Riley, Derrick Bernard Riley and Damon Terrell Gwathney Jr. have each been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, aggravated breach of peace, and attempted armed robbery.

Naim Malik Riley and Damon Terrell Gwathney Jr. were apprehended in Florida, while Derrick Bernard Riley was apprehended in North Carolina. The suspects have not yet been extradited to South Carolina.

In a May 18 press release, Port Royal Police said officers responded at approximately 10:58 p.m., Friday, May 15 to reports of shots fired at 287 Midtown Drive at the Shell Point Apartments.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from what police described as an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers performed CPR until Beaufort County EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as 23-year-old Tre Sean Reid of Allendale.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers, Reid died at Beaufort Memorial Hospital at 11:38 p.m. on Friday, May 15, from a gunshot wound.

The ensuing investigation revealed that the suspects approached a group of individuals gathered at Shell Point Apartments and began assaulting a member of the group. The victim attempted to intervene and assist the individual being attacked.

During the incident, the victim was shot by the suspects. As the victim attempted to flee, the suspects continued firing at him.

As a result of the investigation, detectives identified three suspects and obtained arrest warrants charging them with

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jacob Mayo of the Port Royal Police Department at 843-986-2220 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers. The case number is 26PR09522.