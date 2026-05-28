Zonta Club of Beaufort New Member Social

The Zonta Club of Beaufort welcomed community members to its New Member Social on Sunday, May 17 at Lowcountry Outreach, offering guests an opportunity to learn more about the organization’s mission of empowering women and girls through service and advocacy.

Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of food, fellowship, and conversation while hearing about Zonta’s local service projects, international initiatives, and mentoring opportunities for new members.

Established in 1987, the Zonta Club of Beaufort continues to support programs and partnerships that make a meaningful impact both locally and globally. The organization is currently seeking new members who are interested in service, advocacy, and community involvement.

Those interested in learning more about joining the Zonta Club of Beaufort are encouraged to contact the club for additional information.

Photos by Amber Hewitt / The Island News