Waterfront Park fence gets a face lift

Crews install new barrier along Beaufort River while long-term repairs to damaged structure could take years

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The fence blocking one of Beaufort’s most recognizable waterfront views is getting a face lift, but the walkway behind it is still off limits at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Crews are now replacing the chain link fence that has closed off a large portion of the park’s promenade since last summer, installing a more visually appealing black aluminum barrier in its place, city officials said.

The original fencing went up just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday in 2025, when the city abruptly closed the promenade after determining the structure beneath it had become unsafe.

The closure took effect June 30, 2025, after engineers identified significant deterioration and overstressed support piles beneath the promenade’s relieving platform, prompting the city to act quickly on safety concerns.

What was initially understood to be aging infrastructure, concrete pilings weakened by years of saltwater exposure, was later confirmed to be more serious.

Since then, the fenced off stretch, a roughly 40-foot-wide walkway along the Beaufort River, has remained off limits, cutting off one of the park’s most popular features for both residents and visitors.

Other portions of the park remain open and have been deemed safe for public use.

A cosmetic fix while bigger repairs wait

Beaufort City Manager Scott Marshall said the decision to replace the fence came after consistent feedback from visitors and local stakeholders, including the Beaufort Port Royal Convention and Visitors Bureau, who said the chain link barrier had become an eyesore in the heart of downtown.

The new fencing, a 4-foot-tall commercial grade aluminum design, is intended to better match the look and feel of the waterfront while keeping the public out of unsafe areas.

The project is expected to cost just less than $28,000.

An earlier proposal to replace the fence came from the Freedman Arts District, a nonprofit focused on promoting the arts in Beaufort’s historic neighborhoods.

Dick Stewart, chairman of the group, has been one of the most vocal critics of the chain link barrier, arguing the condition of the waterfront is directly impacting downtown businesses and the city’s image.

“This is the beating heart of downtown,” Stewart said previously. “It’s an economic driver for the city.”

He also pointed to the toll on Bay Street merchants, saying, “Those people are hurt down there,” and warning that the longer the fencing remains, the more it shapes how visitors see Beaufort.

“The chain link fence is unsightly,” Stewart said. “It looks unkempt, and it’s damaging your reputation every day.”

Stewart and the Freedman Arts District previously offered to fund and install a replacement fence in time for the spring tourism season, pushing for what he described as a needed shift in perception.

“No more ‘Beaufort is broken,’” he said.

City officials ultimately declined the offer, noting the project would still need to be managed through the city’s procurement process. The current replacement is being handled by the city.

The work now underway will not reopen the promenade.

That timeline remains uncertain, and city officials have said a full repair or replacement of the structure could take three to five years.

Still, the fence replacement is part of a broader effort to make the area more usable in the meantime.

City officials have also said swings will be added nearby, giving visitors a place to sit and take in views of the river despite the ongoing closure.

Impact felt across downtown

The closure has been more than just an inconvenience. Waterfront Park draws an estimated 400,000 visitors each year and plays a central role in Beaufort’s tourism economy, which generates roughly $140 million annually.

With the promenade blocked, foot traffic patterns have shifted, and some downtown businesses say they have felt the impact.

Beyond the economics, there has also been a perception issue.

Residents and visitors alike have voiced concern that the fencing gives the impression something is fundamentally wrong with one of Beaufort’s most iconic public spaces.

City leaders appear eager to address that concern even as they work through the longer-term structural solution.

Larger fixes still ahead

While the fence replacement is a visible improvement, the underlying problem remains. The promenade sits on aging infrastructure that will require significant reconstruction before it can safely reopen.

That work will involve replacing the compromised pilings beneath the structure, a complex and costly project that has not yet been fully scheduled.

In the meantime, the city is also working to restore access to the nearby day dock, which was impacted by the same safety concerns that led to the promenade closure.

Plans include modifying the gangway system so visitors can once again reach the dock without relying on the damaged promenade.

For now, the new fence will not bring back access, but city leaders hope it will help restore a sense of place.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.