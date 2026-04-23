Photos: Good Neighbor Clinic’s Annual Pickleball Tournament 

The Good Neighbor Medical Clinic (GNMC) hosted its 5th Annual Pickleball Classic on April 18–19, 2026, at the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club, bringing the community together in support of local healthcare access. The tournament helped raise awareness and funding for GNMC’s mission, which provided $4.8 million in services to more than 700 patients in Beaufort last year. Participants enjoyed competitive play, lunch, and both in-person and online auction opportunities to support the cause.

Photos: Amber Hewitt/The Island News