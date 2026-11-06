Veterans Day: Service to take center stage

Parades, ceremonies and a free meal will honor veterans across Beaufort and Jasper counties Nov. 11, with a Lowcountry boil extending the celebration Nov. 14.

By Delayna Earley and Shellie Murdaugh

The Island News

From a parade led by a decorated Vietnam veteran to a free meal in downtown Beaufort, communities across Beaufort and Jasper counties will gather Wednesday, Nov. 11, to thank those who served.

Veterans Day observances will include parades in Beaufort and Bluffton, ceremonies in Hardeeville and on Hilton Head Island, and a meal for veterans and active-duty military service members at Blackstone’s Cafe. Jasper County will continue the celebration Saturday, Nov. 14, with a veterans appreciation Lowcountry boil.

Retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Rivers “Skeet” Von Harten will lead the Beaufort County Veterans Day Parade as grand marshal. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 11 in front of Beaufort National Cemetery.

“As a retired Marine officer and Vietnam combat veteran, it is my honor to represent our military and veteran communities on this special occasion, on this special day. Thank you all for your service and sacrifices,” Von Harten said in the supplied parade announcement.

A Beaufort native, Von Harten enlisted in the South Carolina National Guard at 17. He graduated from Beaufort High School and The Citadel before receiving his Marine Corps commission.

During his 20-year Marine Corps career, he served two tours in Vietnam. His decorations include the Silver Star, Purple Heart and two Bronze Star Medals — one for valor and one for meritorious service in combat.

His public service continued after his military retirement. Von Harten became founding director of the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission and served as chairman and vice chairman of Beaufort County Council. He received the Order of the Palmetto in 2009 and an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from the University of South Carolina in 2019, according to the county’s announcement.

Lineup for parade participants begins at 8 a.m. on Adventure Street. The route starts in front of the cemetery, travels along Boundary Street and through downtown to Bay Street, and ends at Boundary and Bladen streets.

The parade will be canceled in case of inclement weather. For information, contact Beaufort County Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880 or see the county’s parade notice.

A meal of thanks

The Island News is inviting veterans and active-duty military service members to enjoy a free meal at Blackstone’s Cafe in Beaufort from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

The event will include recitations of the Pledge of Allegiance at 8 and 10 a.m. The newspaper is offering the meal as a thank-you for military service and sacrifice, according to its event announcement.

Bluffton, Hilton Head observances

Bluffton also will hold a Veterans Day parade Nov. 11, according to the town’s calendar. The local American Legion’s Dennis J. Becker Post 205 lists the parade among its November events.

On Hilton Head Island, the annual Veterans Day ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park, 59 Shelter Cove Lane.

The Hilton Head Area Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will host the free public program on behalf of the Military Veterans Coalition. Brig. Gen. Peter C. Glass, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central and Third Army, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address.

The program will feature music by the Hilton Head Choral Society and participation by Hilton Head Island High School Navy Junior ROTC cadets and local American Legion posts.

In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church, 20 Pope Ave., according to the event announcement.

Jasper County honors veterans

Hardeeville’s Veterans Day ceremony will take place from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Memorial Park, 20 Martin St. The event is free and open to the public, with veterans, their families and community members encouraged to attend.

The city is seeking photographs of veterans and active-duty service members for a special tribute. Photos should include the individual’s name, rank and branch of service and may be emailed to recre8@hardeevillesc.gov, according to the city’s announcement.

The Jasper County Veterans Affairs Office will host its third annual Veterans Appreciation Day Lowcountry Boil from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Jasper County Farmers Market, 9935 South Jacob Smart Blvd., Ridgeland.

Veterans, their spouses and dependents from throughout the Lowcountry are invited. Donations are being accepted, and volunteers are welcome. For information, contact Alton Jenkins at 843-368-5970.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.