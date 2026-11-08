Driver killed in Friday head-on crash on Lady’s Island

Coroner’s office says victim’s identity will be released Monday; Highway Patrol investigates collision on Lady’s Island Drive

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

A driver died following a head-on collision Friday afternoon on Lady’s Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. Nov. 6 on U.S. 21, also known as Lady’s Island Drive, near Cameron Lane, Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said.

A southbound 2007 Toyota pickup crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2000 GMC pickup head-on, according to Ridgeway.

Both drivers were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where the GMC’s driver died. The Toyota’s driver was injured.

The collision disrupted Friday afternoon traffic. In a 3:24 p.m. advisory, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported that both lanes of Lady’s Island Drive were blocked near Palmetto State Bank. Traffic was diverted around the crash through the bank’s frontage road, and motorists were warned to expect delays.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office told The Island News that the deceased driver’s identity will be released Monday, Nov. 9.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Island News will update this story as additional information becomes available and is confirmed by the appropriate agencies.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.