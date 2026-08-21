Veteran of the Week – Jim P. McKenna, Jr.

Jim McKenna

Jim McKenna

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 brings you Jim McKenna, Jr., 94, who joined the United States Marine Corps in Pittsburgh in 1951.

After Boot Camp at Parris Island, he was assigned to Duquesne University to earn a college degree, then to Officer Candidate School at Quantico to be commissioned. He then attended flight school in Pensacola, Fla., and Corpus Christi, Texas, earning his wings in 1954. He was assigned to Quantico flying the F4U Corsair. He then transitioned at MCAS Cherry Point to the F3D SkyKnight, the first American carrier-based jet night fighter.

He served aboard USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CV-42). In 1960 he was released from active duty and attended the Dickinson School of Law (now part of Penn State University) earning a law degree. He then worked for Robert Kennedy in Washington before returning to Pittsburgh as an assistant U.S. Attorney. Eventually he moved to a law firm where he spent more than 30 years. In 2022, he moved to Beaufort. He has two brothers and a grandson who are Marine Corps veterans.

Compiled by John Chubb, American Legion Post 207. For Veteran Of The Week nominations, contact jechubb1@gmail.com.