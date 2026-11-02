Vehicle collision blocks lane on Broad River Bridge

Motorists leaving Beaufort should expect delays following a collision near the base of the bridge.

Staff reports

The Island News

A vehicle collision near the base of the Broad River Bridge has blocked the left lane of traffic leaving Beaufort on Monday, Nov. 2.

According to a traffic advisory issued Monday afternoon, motorists traveling out of Beaufort should expect delays and use caution while passing through the area.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries, the number of vehicles involved or when the lane is expected to reopen.

Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.