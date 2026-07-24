Three free back-to-school events planned this weekend in northern Beaufort County

Families can find backpacks, haircuts, food and more

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Families preparing for the approaching school year can find free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, food and other assistance at community events across northern Beaufort County.

Two giveaways will be held Saturday in Beaufort and on St. Helena Island, followed by additional events in Port Royal and Beaufort through Aug. 1.

The first event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, when Orange Grove Baptist Church hosts its annual Orange Crush Saturday at 189 Orange Grove Road on St. Helena Island.

The free celebration, which continues until 4 p.m., will feature backpack and toy giveaways, food, games and community resources. The event is open to the public.

Doreen Hall, a representative of the church, told WJCL that Orange Crush Saturday is intended to bring residents together and help the church become more involved with local children and their families.

In Beaufort, Praise Assembly is sponsoring a Back to School Backpack Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waters at Ribaut, 2500 Duke St.

In addition to backpacks, organizers plan to offer free haircuts and food, along with games and prizes.

Another giveaway will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Old Fort Baptist Church in Port Royal.

Presented by the church and Be Unlimited by Patrice Walker, the event will feature free school supplies, book bags and raffles. Organizers said supplies are limited and encouraged families to arrive early.

On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry will hold its Stuff the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.

The series concludes Saturday, Aug. 1, with a Back to School Bash at Naval Heritage Park in Port Royal.

The free family event, organized by the Helianthus Project with the Port Royal Police Department and Lowcountry Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, will run from 4 to 6 p.m.

Families can receive free school supplies and connect with local community partners. Free hot dogs and water will be available, while snacks and sodas will be sold. The Port Royal Fire Department will also bring a firetruck for children to see.

The events come shortly before Beaufort County School District students return to class Aug. 7. Giveaway items are subject to availability.

Event schedule

Orange Crush Saturday

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Orange Grove Baptist Church, 189 Orange Grove Road, St. Helena Island

Free backpacks and toys, food, games and community resources

Back to School Backpack Giveaway

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 25

Waters at Ribaut, 2500 Duke St., Beaufort

Free backpacks, haircuts and food, plus games and prizes

Back to School Giveaway

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 26

Old Fort Baptist Church, Port Royal

Free school supplies, book bags and raffles

Stuff the Bus

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28

350 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort

Organized by the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry

Back to School Bash

4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1

Naval Heritage Park, Port Royal

Free school supplies, hot dogs and water, community partners and a firetruck display



Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.