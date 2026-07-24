Three free back-to-school events planned this weekend in northern Beaufort County

Families can find backpacks, haircuts, food and more
By Delayna Earley
The Island News
Families preparing for the approaching school year can find free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, food and other assistance at community events across northern Beaufort County.
Two giveaways will be held Saturday in Beaufort and on St. Helena Island, followed by additional events in Port Royal and Beaufort through Aug. 1.
The first event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, when Orange Grove Baptist Church hosts its annual Orange Crush Saturday at 189 Orange Grove Road on St. Helena Island.
The free celebration, which continues until 4 p.m., will feature backpack and toy giveaways, food, games and community resources. The event is open to the public.
Doreen Hall, a representative of the church, told WJCL that Orange Crush Saturday is intended to bring residents together and help the church become more involved with local children and their families.
In Beaufort, Praise Assembly is sponsoring a Back to School Backpack Giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Waters at Ribaut, 2500 Duke St.
In addition to backpacks, organizers plan to offer free haircuts and food, along with games and prizes.
Another giveaway will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Old Fort Baptist Church in Port Royal.
Presented by the church and Be Unlimited by Patrice Walker, the event will feature free school supplies, book bags and raffles. Organizers said supplies are limited and encouraged families to arrive early.
On Tuesday, the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry will hold its Stuff the Bus event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 350 Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort.
The series concludes Saturday, Aug. 1, with a Back to School Bash at Naval Heritage Park in Port Royal.
The free family event, organized by the Helianthus Project with the Port Royal Police Department and Lowcountry Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, will run from 4 to 6 p.m.
Families can receive free school supplies and connect with local community partners. Free hot dogs and water will be available, while snacks and sodas will be sold. The Port Royal Fire Department will also bring a firetruck for children to see.
The events come shortly before Beaufort County School District students return to class Aug. 7. Giveaway items are subject to availability.
Event schedule
Orange Crush Saturday
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 25
- Orange Grove Baptist Church, 189 Orange Grove Road, St. Helena Island
- Free backpacks and toys, food, games and community resources
Back to School Backpack Giveaway
- Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 25
- Waters at Ribaut, 2500 Duke St., Beaufort
- Free backpacks, haircuts and food, plus games and prizes
Back to School Giveaway
- 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 26
- Old Fort Baptist Church, Port Royal
- Free school supplies, book bags and raffles
Stuff the Bus
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, July 28
- 350 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
- Organized by the Salvation Army of the Lowcountry
Back to School Bash
- 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1
- Naval Heritage Park, Port Royal
- Free school supplies, hot dogs and water, community partners and a firetruck display
Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.