This Week In History: A massacre in Port Royal

April 9

1865: Gen. Robert E. Lee surrenders his Army of Northern Virginia to Gen. Ulyssess S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Va., effectively ending the Civil War.

1890: Robert Smalls marries Charleston schoolteacher Annie E. Wigg. It was Smalls’ second marriage.

April 12

1915: State Dispensary Constable J. Rollins Cooler is shot and killed in an ambush on St. Helena Island. The State Dispensary was the forerunner of the Alcohol Beverage Control. Cooler was the first law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Beaufort County.

2019: Twenty-one-year-old U.S. Marine Cpl. Tyler P. Wallingford, an Aircraft Ordinance Technician with Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 (VMFAT-501) is shot and killed aboard MCAS Beaufort.

April 14

1865: Robert Anderson raised the United States flag over Fort Sumter in Charleston, four years to the day after he surrendered it to Confederate forces. The Rev. Henry Ward Beecher delivered the oration on the occasion, also attended by Beaufort’s Robert Smalls and abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison. President Lincoln was assassinated on this day in Washington D.C.

April 15

1715: The Yemassee War begins with the massacre of nearly 100 white settlers near Port Royal. With the help of free Native Americans, enslaved Africans, and reinforcements from North Carolina, the white settlers quelled an uprising of the Yemassees, Cheraws, Creeks, Shawnees and other tribes, which threatened the safety of the colony.

2019: More than 450 people pack Whale Branch Middle School to hear U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speak as part of her 2020 campaign for President.

— Compiled by Mike McCombs